Amy Laurenson.

A Lerwick pianist has made the longlist for a national album award.

Amy Laurenson is one of 20 artists who could win the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award.

Miss Laurenson said it was a “huge shock” but an “absolute delight” to be among those listed.

The winner of the SAY award will be announced on the 24th October at the Albert Halls in Stirling.

