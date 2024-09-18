News

NorthLink fares are ‘not astronomical’, transport official claims 

September 18, 2024 0
NorthLink fares are ‘not astronomical’, transport official claims 
Hjaltland sailing to Shetland . Photo: Nick McCaffrey.

A transport official has claimed NorthLink fares were “not astronomical” – and downplayed suggestions they could be reduced for islanders.

Transport Scotland’s Alan McCabe said the fares were “fairly priced”, particularly with an islander discount.

The government body increased fares by nine per cent in April.

And Mr McCabe said that given the Scottish government’s current financial situation any changes in fare structure would likely have to be “cost neutral”.

He made the comments during a debate at Tuesday’s external transport forum.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage had asked whether islanders could be spared the hike in fares which happens each summer.

Dr Armitage said he could accept that the seasonal increase was a a “reasonable lever to use for regulating a tourist market”.

But he questioned whether it was appropriate to apply the same increase to Shetlanders who used it as a “lifeline” service.

“Could we look at a pricing strategy that is fairer for islanders who have to travel at any time of year for all sorts of reasons that isn’t tourism related? “he asked.

“We are facing a winter of further erosions of living standards and fuel bills and people are suffering with the price of everything

“I just feel it’s unfair for islanders to have to pay that extra price.”

Mr McCabe said the ongoing Fair Fares Review would consider such suggestions.

However, he said the service was already “heavily subsidised” and “much cheaper” for islanders than holidaymakers.

Given the government’s financial situation, Mr McCabe said any changes would have to be “cost neutral” meaning higher fares for tourists to pay for cheaper islander fares.

“it’s something that is going to have wider implications,” he added.

Mr McCabe said he was not directly involved in the Fair Fares Review but was aware the question had been raised previously

He said reducing fares could cost the government “millions”.

The SIC’s transport manger Michael Craigie said the fares review should start to address the issues.

However he said there were “many examples of disparity” in fares throughout Scotland and he was not “entirely confident” enough consideration had been given towards resolving it,.

Forum chairwoman Moraig Lyall suggested a Transport Scotland official involved in the review could give a presentation at the next meeting in December.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.