NorthLink fares are ‘not astronomical’, transport official claims 

Hjaltland sailing to Shetland . Photo: Nick McCaffrey.

A transport official has claimed NorthLink fares were “not astronomical” – and downplayed suggestions they could be reduced for islanders.

Transport Scotland’s Alan McCabe said the fares were “fairly priced”, particularly with an islander discount.

The government body increased fares by nine per cent in April.

And Mr McCabe said that given the Scottish government’s current financial situation any changes in fare structure would likely have to be “cost neutral”.

He made the comments during a debate at Tuesday’s external transport forum.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage had asked whether islanders could be spared the hike in fares which happens each summer.

Dr Armitage said he could accept that the seasonal increase was a a “reasonable lever to use for regulating a tourist market”.

But he questioned whether it was appropriate to apply the same increase to Shetlanders who used it as a “lifeline” service.

“Could we look at a pricing strategy that is fairer for islanders who have to travel at any time of year for all sorts of reasons that isn’t tourism related? “he asked.

“We are facing a winter of further erosions of living standards and fuel bills and people are suffering with the price of everything

“I just feel it’s unfair for islanders to have to pay that extra price.”

Mr McCabe said the ongoing Fair Fares Review would consider such suggestions.

However, he said the service was already “heavily subsidised” and “much cheaper” for islanders than holidaymakers.

Given the government’s financial situation, Mr McCabe said any changes would have to be “cost neutral” meaning higher fares for tourists to pay for cheaper islander fares.

“it’s something that is going to have wider implications,” he added.

Mr McCabe said he was not directly involved in the Fair Fares Review but was aware the question had been raised previously

He said reducing fares could cost the government “millions”.

The SIC’s transport manger Michael Craigie said the fares review should start to address the issues.

However he said there were “many examples of disparity” in fares throughout Scotland and he was not “entirely confident” enough consideration had been given towards resolving it,.

Forum chairwoman Moraig Lyall suggested a Transport Scotland official involved in the review could give a presentation at the next meeting in December.