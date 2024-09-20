In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 20th September) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Investigation launched into teenager’s death
• EXCLUSIVE: Businesses forced to increase security
• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay long-covid patient backs hyperbaric unit comeback
• EXCLUSIVE: Aith woman opens up about rare condition
•Dogs Against Drugs campaign reaches parliament
• Fixed links calls amid numerous ferry disruptions
• Mirrie Dancers put on dazzling display
• SPORT: Zetland’s Lizzie Polson trophy triumph
• SPORT: Delting’s Bloomfield Cup victory
