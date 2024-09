Businesses in the town centre have reported an increase in shoplifting.

Retailers have reported an increase in shoplifting in Lerwick – with some blaming it on cruise ship passengers.

Some businesses have upped their security or moved valuable items out of reach from thieves.

There have also been recent incidents of vandalism in Harrison Square as well as an assault.

