The A970 north of Lerwick will be closed to allow for the removal of power lines.

The SIC’s roads report confirmed the closure would be in place between the junction for Ladies Drive and the Blackhill Industrial Estate.

The closure is set to be in place from 6pm-7pm on Thursday.

Motorists will be diverted via Ladies Drive, North Road, Gremista Brae and the A970 Gremista Road.