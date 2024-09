Runners ready to take part in the 250th Bressay Parkrun.

Bressay Parkrun has been named among the top 10 in the UK.

The event is eighth on a list beating the likes of Holyrood, Edinburgh and Sheringham, Norfolk.

Author of The Ultimate Guide to parkrun Lucy Waterlow described the run as “scenic,” with views of the sea and “unspoilt” countryside.

However, getting to Bressay was part of the adventure.

Topping the list was Fountains Abbey Parkrun, North Yorkshire.