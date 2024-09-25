Drunk driver who left injured passenger lying on roadside ordered to pay out over £6,000

A drunken and disqualified driver who left his injured passenger lying on the roadside after a crash has been ordered to pay out more than £6,000.

Liam Kenny, 43, was also handed a 40-month driving ban after pleading guilty to three charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Kenny had been driving along the B9076 near Scatsta Airport on 12th February when he crashed into another vehicle at around 6.40am.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Kenny’s passenger suffered spinal injuries in the crash.

While his passenger was lying by the roadside, the court heard that Kenny ran back to his accommodation.

He returned around 45 minutes later, by which time police and ambulance staff were attending to his injured passenger.

The accused failed a roadside screening test, was arrested and taken to Lerwick Police Station.

He gave a blood sample at 10.20am which revealed he was still more than three times over the drink driving limit.

Mr MacKenzie said the injured passenger was off work for more than a month and had a “lengthy period” of restricted mobility as a result of his injuries.

He said he also experienced a “significant degree of pain” during his recovery.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client knew he was in “serious trouble” due to his previous convictions.

However, he said he earned decent wages and would soon be starting a big project with the supermarket chain Lidl.

Mr Allan suggested Kenny could pay “considerable compensation” to his passenger, whereas a custodial sentence would offer “no benefit” to the injured man.

At the time of the crash, Mr Allan said the passenger had been able to walk away from the car and his client was not aware he had been seriously hurt.

He said Kenny left the scene, drank more alcohol “which clearly did not help” and then returned at which point it became apparent his passenger was hurt.

The defence agent said Kenny had recently lost his mother and was “struggling to cope”.

“It’s taken some time for him to get his life back in order.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he had been persuaded to deal with the matter by way of financial penalty and a period of disqualification.

He said that had been guided by the seriousness of the offence and his past convictions, which included drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Sheriff Cruickshank ordered Kenny pay £4,000 compensation to his injured passenger, and fines totalling £2,250 plus a £75 victim surcharge.

He disqualified him from driving for 40 months.