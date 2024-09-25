Teen who spat at police ordered to pay £600 to ‘restitution fund’

A teenager who spat at police officers has been ordered to pay £600 into a restitution fund.

Dougray Bain had already admitted assaulting two officers and was back before Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Cunningsburgh carried out the assaults on 31st March after he was kicked out of Trench Bar.

The court previously heard how Bain had become “aggressive” towards officers as they tried to search him for drugs.

No drugs were found. But when they prevented him returning to the club, Bain began lashing out and had to be restrained.

He struck a female officer, spat at another officer and was made to wear a spit hood as he travelled in the police van.

Defence agent Tommy Allan highlighted the findings of a report prepared for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

He said the report was “overwhelmingly positive” for his client.

Mr Allan said the report’s conclusion highlighted Bain’s “significant shame and remorse” for his actions.

It also explored Bain’s ADHD diagnosis and the difficulties it caused him, particularly in situations where he has been “handled” by others.

While accepting there was “no excuse” for his client’s “abhorrent” actions, Mr Allan suggested that a period of supervision could help address his problems.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank also noted the the report, which was filled with references to Bain’s remorse.

The sheriff said he hoped Bain’s remorse was “heartfelt” and not merely a response to the previous hearing.

At that hearing the Sheriff Cruickshank had told Bain to think “long and hard” about his actions and made his views on people who assaulted police officers plain to see.

Sheriff Cruickshank said assualts against officers was not just a Shetland problem but Scotland-wide.

“Officers are being assaulted on a daily basis during the course of their employment,” he said.

Seeking to impose a “fair and proportionate” punishment, Sheriff Cruickshank ordered Bain to undergo 12 months of supervision.

And as a “punitive element” he ordered Bain to pay £600 to a restitution fund – a new financial penalty that helps fund support services for the victims of police assault.