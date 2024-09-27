In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 27th September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: A fifth of people are on psychiatric drugs.
- Confusion mounts over tourist centre fiasco.
- Garden feature: Potting shed interest grows.
- Feature: The first in a series of stories marking Arnhem operation’s 80th anniversary.
- Shetland Wool Week 2024: Preview this year’s festival.
- Youth Voice: Compilation of stories and reflections from young people.
- SPORT: Rowing success in London.
- SPORT: Women’s football coaches announced ahead of island games.
