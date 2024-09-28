Conservative MSP says new party leader has been ‘constant thorn in side of SNP’

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

A Conservative list MSP has praised his party’s new leader as having been a “constant thorn in the side of SNP ministers”.

Jamie Halcro Johnston said Russell Findlay had been elected leader after an engaging, positive and extremely professional campaign.

“I have no doubt that his leadership will inject much-needed energy and focus into the Scottish Conservatives, and his commitment to building a positive, modern Conservative movement is exactly what our party and our country needs at this time,” said the Highlands and Islands MSP.

“Russell has been a constant thorn in the side of SNP ministers on a variety of issues, most noticeably as a tireless advocate for law and order where his impressive track record as our justice spokesperson and a former investigative journalist speaks for itself.

“After 17 years of a tired and failing SNP government in Edinburgh, Scotland needs a focus on the priorities that matter to our communities – better health services, transport links, new homes and an education system that deliver. We must see a shifting of the focus away from the constitutional battles that have dominated.

“That need is most acute across the Highlands and Islands, and I look forward to welcoming Russell to my region at the earliest opportunity.

“I know that, under Russell’s leadership, the Scottish Conservatives will continue to be the party which stands up for rural Scotland and our islands, ensuring the voices of communities like ours are heard loud and clear”.

Mr Findlay, who is MSP for West Scotland, thanked those who voted for him.

It’s an absolute privilege to be elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

“The hard work starts now.

Under my leadership, we are going to change.

“We’ll represent everyone who wants some common sense for a change.”

Mr Findlay’s election followed the resignation of his predecessor Douglas Ross, who announced in June he would be standing down.





