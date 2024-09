The stolen bike looks similar to the one pictured here.

A child’s motorbike has been reported stolen from a garage in Mossbank.

Paul Griffith reported the theft on Facebook over the weekend.

The Italjet M5D 50cc mini bike was taken from his garage in Midlea in the village.

Mr Griffith has asked people to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

People with information can also call police on 101.