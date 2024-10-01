News

One man in hospital after West Side housefire 

October 1, 2024 0
Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Walls – with one man in hospital. 

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 11.09pm last night (Monday) to reports of a house fire in Walls with six appliances on the scene.

Firefighters were met with a blaze within a two-storey dwelling which has since been extinguished but emergency services are still on the scene to “make the area safe”.

Police confirmed one man was taken to hospital. 

