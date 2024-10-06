First minister to announce support for marine sector during isles visit

Education secretary John Swinney. Photo: Scottish Parliament TV.

The first minister will announce support for the marine economy during a visit to the isles tomorrow.

John Swinney will join the Convention of the Highlands and Islands.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Housing Minister Paul McLennan are also attending the convention, which brings together the Scottish government, local authorities and public bodies to help drive economic growth and address key regional issues.

They will visit the Staneyhill housing development in Lerwick, which received £19.8 million from the Scottish government’s housing infrastructure fund.

The first minister will also visit Lerwick fishmarket, undertaking a series of meetings with the fishing and aquaculture sectors and Lerwick Port Authority.

Mr Swinney said: “Since becoming first minister I have been clear the focus of my government will be on ending child poverty, building prosperity, improving our public services, and protecting the planet.

“To realise these ambitions, we have to work in partnership, and across boundaries.

“People and businesses across the Highlands and Islands face some unique challenges, but also have the potential and ambition to capitalise on the skills, innovation and natural assets held in abundance right across the region.

“Having previously chaired the Convention of the Highlands and Islands for many years, I understand its value and look forward to continuing to work closely with our economic agencies, local authorities and communities to ensure we solve problems, and deliver solutions, together.”