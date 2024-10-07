NorthLink warns services could be delayed up to four hours due to strong winds

NorthLink has warned of weather-related delays affecting its services tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ferry operator said Tuesday’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen could be delayed due to strong winds.

The Hjalatland is due to leave Aberdeen at 5pm but her arrival in Orkney could be delayed by an hour and she could be up to two hours behind schedule arriving in Lerwick.

And the northbound freight sailing of the Helliar could be delayed by up to four hours.