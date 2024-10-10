News

Lerwick Harbour sets all-time records 

Chloe Irvine October 10, 2024 0
Lerwick Harbour sets all-time records 

Lerwick Harbour has set a quartet of new records following a “brilliant” cruise season.

The season, which usually runs from April to October, features shoulder season bookings in March and November.

Cruise arrivals, tonnage and passengers all reached all-time records in 2024.

To date, the performance was underlined by a visit last Tuesday by the 253-metre long, 71,304 gross tonne, Italian cruise ship AIDAsol.

This cruise ship boasted 2,342 passengers on board as it made its way to Bergen in Norway as part of a nine-day round trip of Britain.

Several AIDAsol visits this season contributed to the records in 2024, which now total 134 vessel arrivals – representing 6.9 million gross tonnes of shipping, carrying 138,537 passengers.

Last year, there had been 5.8 million gross tonnes of shipping and 123,903 passengers.

LPA cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “It has been abrilliant season hosting many different operators, types of vessels and dozens of nationalities.

“The success is down to the incredible co-operation from all the service providers, retailers, venues and attractions working very hard to showcase Shetland as a wonderful destination, unlike any other.

“The warmth of welcome which cruise visitors receive is always highlighted in feedback received and is testament to everyone’s efforts.”

