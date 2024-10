The Shetland Catch fish processing factory. Photo: John Coutts

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after being injured at Shetland Catch today (Thursday).

Emergency services attended the scene at Gremista at around 9am and the man was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed inquiries were ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive had been notified.

Pelagia Shetland general manager Graeme Davie confirmed he was aware of the incident but was unable to comment as it is under investigation.