Morton to stand down from SIC

Tom Morton at the launch of his latest book Holy Waters at the Shetland Library. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland North councillor Tom Morton is stepping down from the SIC.

The Labour councillor says he has reached the decision after carrying out “something of an audit” on his various activities.

Mr Morton says he is “unable to commit the necessary time and energy due to other professional and personal commitments”

He was elected to the ward in May 2022, one of a growing number of elected representatives to stand on a party ticket.

Mr Morton has represented Shetland North alongside political leader Emma Macdonald and convener Andrea Manson.

He will stand down at the end of this month.