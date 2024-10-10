Season ends for the Swan

Whiteness Primary aboard Swan. Photo: Laura Lawson

The isles sail training vessel Swan has been tied up, bringing a close to the year in which it helped 140 young Shetlanders.

The former herring drifter also welcomed and additional 220 young people who live outwith the isles.

Voluntary group The Swan Trust, which owns the boat on behalf of the community, aim to use the vessel to provide young people with the experience of sailing.

As a sail training vessel, Swan promotes mental and physical health, builds life experience, friendships and memories.

Swan Trust chairwoman Mary Irvine said that the continued success of the Swan in meeting its mission – to encourage more people to take to the waves – is only made possible by hard work and community goodwill.

“We are incredibly proud to work with the community of Shetland – and the work we do to

both keep our heritage alive, and offer life changing experiences for our current and future

generations,” Ms Irvine said.

She gave particular thanks to all of the volunteers and crew who have been aboard her this season.

Bookings will open in the coming weeks to sail on Swan in 2025, and enquires are welcomed by email to info@swantrust.com.