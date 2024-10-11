In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 11th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: The SIC could spend almost £200k on mothballed school.
  • Dogs Against Drugs petition heard in Holyrood.
  • North Isles left without emergency cover.
  • Tributes paid to Dougie Leask.
  • Rise of assaults on police officers alarming.
  • Questions over future of the Lounge.
  • Fishing executive warns fleet could be blown away by offshore renewables.
  • New study reveals large proportion of Shetlanders carry deadly gene.
  • SPORT: Report of first women’s inter-county football match in decade.
