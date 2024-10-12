Students to host music night

Shetland Young Promoters Group is to host a student night at the Mareel next month.

The event is to support the UHI music students studying at Mareel. They will perform a variety of music put together during their time at Mareel so far this year.

In August, the students worked alongside the Rising North Festival committee to

organise a somewhat similar gig in the Mareel auditorium, which proved to be a massive success.

The free event will be on 27th November.

Shetland Young Promoters Group say they are a constituted group of young individuals that strive to

make the local creative industry more accessible for young people.

They We started back in 2009 and have gone through several incarnations, and have been rolling out gigs ever since.

They welcome anyone aged 12 to 25 who would like to get involved. They have weekly meetings

in the creative education space in Mareel on Fridays from 3.30pm and can be contacted at shetlandyoungpromoters@gmail.com.