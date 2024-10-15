French frigate berths in Lerwick on her way to powerful Royal Navy task group of stealth jets and warships

Aquitaine passing Kirkabister Lighthouse on her way into Lerwick Harbour this morning. Photo: Ryan Leith.

A French frigate berthed at Lerwick Harbour this morning (Tuesday) on her way to join a powerful Royal Navy task group of stealth jets and warships.

Aquitaine is in service with the French navy and is the lead ship of her class.

She is taking part in the Royal Navy led operation in the North Sea, which is part of critical preparations for a major global deployment next year.,

The UK Carrier Strike Group with HMS Prince of Wales as its focal point is off the coast of Scotland to carry out Exercise Strike Warrior – military drills that will confirm that the task force is ready for operations.



It is all in preparation for the Carrier Strike Group 25 deployment, which will send British warships, support vessels and jets across the world on the first mission of its kind since HMS Queen Elizabeth led a 49,000-mile mission to Japan and back in 2021.



Currently, F-35B Lightning jets, frigates, destroyers, submarines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers, and helicopters are in the North Sea, as they test their ability to carry out operations seamlessly together.



This will be supported by the RAF which will provide aircraft to support anti-submarine operations and test the air defence capability of the task group.



Running the exercise from HMS Prince of Wales is Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group.

He said: “I have command of highly capable assets and personnel, which provide a powerful capability across all domains from anti-air to cyber.



“This exercise is important because it will validate my team as a ‘Very High Readiness’ force, which means we can be ready to command a fleet with a few days’ notice.



“This is all in preparation for next year’s exercise across which will see us traverse the globe to achieve.”

Commodore Blackmore said the exercise was a major milestone for 809 NAS, as it is the squadron’s first return to sea since the Falklands conflict.”

During the exercise, HMS Prince of Wales will be surrounded by warships, including HMS Portland, HMS Iron Duke, HMS Dauntless and an Astute-class submarine which will protect her from a range of threats.



HMS Portland will work on countering threats beneath the waves in their primary role as submarine hunters, aided by Merlin helicopters and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the RAF.



Type 45 destroyer Dauntless brings world-class air defence to the task group, with her powerful Sampson radars and Sea Viper missiles acting as a shield from above – systems which have just proved their prowess against drones and missiles with HMS Diamond in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



An Astute-class hunter killer submarine is lurking beneath the waves, capable of fending off adversary subs but also hitting targets with Tomahawk missiles.



Over the next two weeks, this potent task group will come up against intensive warfare scenarios to test their ability to firstly protect HMS Prince of Wales and her air group, which will be required to carry out flying operations throughout.



The UK Carrier Strike Group will operate with Nato warships from Standing NATO Maritime Group 1–the alliance’s premier task force in Northern European waters – throughout Strike Warrior.



The two task forces will test tactics across a range of scenarios, including anti-submarine warfare, countering attacks from uncrewed systems, air defence exercises, pilot rescues and practising sailing through narrow straits while under threat.



While all of this takes place, F-35B jets from 809 Naval Air Squadron will be flying sorties, including carrying out mock long-range strikes into mainland Europe.



It is the first time Marham-based 809 have deployed on the carrier after standing up at the end of last year.



809 Naval Air Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Commander Nick Smith, said: “The F-35 Lightning Force, specifically the front-line units 617 Squadron and 809 Naval Air Squadron, bring the headline Carrier Strike capability to the task group.

“The fifth generation capability we bring ranges from projection of firepower ashore, to support of other theatre assets or defence of the task group.