Isles documentary scoops three awards at film festival 

Chloe Irvine October 18, 2024 0
Billy Mail with otter Molly. 

A film which showcases an unlikely relationship between a West Side man and a wild otter won three awards at the Wildscreen Panda Awards.

The film took home the the Director/Producer and Best Scripted Narrative as well as the prestigious Golden Panda Award.

In March 2021, Billy Mail was standing on the pontoon at his home when a young otter, which he later named Molly, emerged onto the deck next to him.

Mr Mail had noticed how thin the otter was and began to feed her – which led to the development of their friendship which was documented in National Geographic’s Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

