Papa Stour cable replacement completed

The cable laying process at Papa Stour. Photo: SSEN Distribution

Papa Stour residents have had their electricity supply successfully switched, following the recent installation of a replacement subsea cable.

Engineers working for SSEN Distribution had been carrying out the work to replace the link between the island and Mainland Shetland.

Now, SSEN says the switch was successfully carried out shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

The move means the mobile generators which had been supplying homes while the works progressed have now been disconnected.

Plans are now under way to remove the equipment from the island. SSEN have thanked residents for their patience.