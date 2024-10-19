Stroke group marks first 20 years

Group members Maureen Grant and Brian Anderson cut the 20th anniversary cake, supplied by the Original Cake Fridge. Photo: Charlene Storey

A long-running group that supports stroke victims has marked its first 20 years.

Shetland Stroke Support Group was established in 2004 to provide practical support to people who have lived experience of the life-threatening medical condition.

There from the beginning was secretary Dorothy Storey, now a retired neurology nurse specialist who has seen for herself the impact strokes can have on people.

A stroke happens when blood stops flowing to a part of the brain. It can affect things like speech and movement, and patients who suffer strokes can take a long time to recover.

So the establishment of a support group was seen as a key move back in 2004 to help patients in their rehabilitation.

“There are lots of different ways that strokes can affect people,” said Mrs Storey.

“They’ve maybe had to give up work, or are in a wheelchair, or are not able to communicate very well.

“All of these things are difficult for people to come to terms with. It’s a huge help for them to be able to meet with other people who have gone through the same thing a few years ago and have come out the other side.”

The stroke group held a special celebration on Thursday at Lerwick Baptist Church, where a buffet meal was provided along with a special anniversary cake.

The church at Quoys is usually the preferred location for the group’s monthly meetings.

Attending the event was Gowri Saravanan, who took over the specialist nursing role following Mrs Storey’s retirement five years ago.

Also there was chef Akshay Borges, who helped the group to produce a recipe book during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group’s launch 20 years ago relied on support from the National Lottery Fund, but it has since been kept going through local donations and fundraising.

At the outset a committee was elected and a bank account set up. The group was affiliated to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, who provide public liability insurance.

Since then the group has sent out a monthly newsletter to people all over Shetland who have had strokes. They have also held monthly events, including subsidised meals and bus trips, and provided support.

Mrs Storey said she had felt compelled to do what she could after seeing the impact strokes were having on people through her work.

“I was working in the hospital in the rehab ward at that time, and there were a lot of stroke patients that we had coming through there, and I could see the effect strokes had on them, and thought it would be a really good idea if they had some kind of support group.”

Joining her endeavour were Professor Kathleen Carolan, now nursing director at NHS Shetland, and Jane Astles who, between them, were responsible for filling in the original forms to apply for lottery funding.

Thursday night was also an opportunity to offer copies of an updated booklet printed by The Shetland Times.

Called Introducing the Shetland Stroke Support Group, the booklet features stories from people who have gone through a stroke, as well as pictures of past events and outings.

There are also helpful hints and tips on coping with life after a stroke.

Mrs Storey said a recent review of stroke services at NHS Shetland had heard a suggestion that patients who had had a stroke speak about their experiences and feed back to the health board any suggestions they may have.

Anyone who would like more information about the support group, or would like a copy of the new booklet should contact Mrs Storey on 01595747 847, or by email at

dorothy@force10.co.uk