The Sumburgh based coastguard helicopter assisted an injured woman.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was scrambled this morning after an offshore worker required a medical evacuation from a rig.

The call came at 6.40am to a platform 80 miles west of Shetland.

The name of the rig has not been supplied.

The casualty was taken to the Clickimin landing site before being transferred to hospital for treatment.

It comes after a crewman was airlifted from an offshore vessel yesterday morning.