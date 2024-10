The Hjaltland.

A rescue helicopter has been scrambled to a NorthLink ferry following an incident onboard.

A passenger has been airlifted from the Hjaltland after suffering from a suspected broken bone.

The incident happened this evening off Peterhead.

Shetland Coastguard said a helicopter from Inverness was sent following the incident.

The Hjaltland is travelling to Orkney and Shetland from Aberdeen.