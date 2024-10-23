Fife man brought heroin worth almost £25k to Shetland to pay off drug debt

A 43-year-old Fife man brought heroin worth almost £25,000 to Shetland to pay off a drugs debt, a court heard.

Sean Penman, of Kelty, was found with 246g of the Class A drug as he drove off the NorthLink ferry on 14th January.

He was due to attend Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) but had been unable to make the journey due to a lack of funds.

In his absence, defence agent Iain McCafferty said his client would be pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of heroin.

Mr McCafferty said Penman also admitted possessing an offensive weapon and giving a false name to police with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the accused was apprehended at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal after police received intelligence he would be travelling with a quantity of controlled drugs.

When officers asked the accused for his name, he replied: “Sean Smith”, the court heard.

During a search of the accused’s car, officers found a bag containing the heroin as well as a friction lock baton.

Mr MacKenzie said the heroin would have been worth between £6,000 and £7,000 if sold as one, or as much as £24,680 if broken down into smaller deals.

The fiscal said cyber analysis revealed the accused had been living a “fairly chaotic lifestyle” in relation to controlled drugs.

“It would appear this was a couriering exercise as part of some debt due by him,” he said.

Once at the police station, Mr MacKenzie said Penman gave his full name, acknowledging the attempt to mislead officers with a fake identify did not last long.

Mr MacKenzie also made a motion of forfeiture for certain items.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the hearing for the preparation of reports ahead of sentencing.

The sheriff continued bail for Penman but said he must be in attendance for the sentencing hearing on 20th November,.