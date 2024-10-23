‘Some night out’ – Pair locked up after bringing drugs worth £120k to Shetland on NorthLink ferry

Two men who brought drugs worth a six-figure sum into Shetland have been locked up to await their sentences.

Connor McNeil, 28, and Ross Bradley, 37, both admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis when they appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The court heard how police had received intelligence they had boarded the NorthLink ferry in Aberdeen in possession of drugs on 18th January.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that when officers stopped their car as it came off the ferry in Lerwick the following morning there was an “overpowering smell of cannabis” coming from the vehicle.

They recovered two large boxes, containing nearly seven kilos of the Class B drug, potentially worth £103,740.

The two men were detained and searches of the vehicle were carried out, leading to the discovery of 124g of cocaine, which broken down into its smallest deals could realise more than £15,000.

Officers also found a set of knuckledusters, which DNA evidence linked to McNeil, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Mr MacKenzie said that when McNeil was asked about the drugs and why he was in Shetland he made some “fairly fanciful claims” that he did not know where he was going or whom he would be staying with.

The fiscal said Bradley, of Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, claimed he was in Shetland for a “night out”.

“Some night out,” exclaimed Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, to the amusement of some in the courtroom.

Mr MacKenzie said the pair were involved in “more than just a couriering exercise”.

“There seems to have been a somewhat opportunistic attempt to raise money by nefarious purposes,” he added.

Defence agents Judith Reid, for McNeil and Tommy Allan, for Bradley, asked for bail to be continued for their respective clients, ahead of sentencing.

“Why would I continue bail in these circumstances?” Sheriff Cruickshank asked.

They both said their clients had been made appropriate arrangements to attend court.

Ms Reid said McNeil was coming to the end of a five year apprenticeship as an electrician.

Mr Allan said that while Bradley did not dispute the quantity of drugs involved, he was “quite surprised” by the high valuation placed on them, particularly the cannabis.

He said his client was expecting a second child with his wife.

Sheriff Cruickshank adjourned for a short time to consider the bail requests.

Returning to the courtroom the sheriff said that while he would wait for reports before sentencing he warned both men they were likely to face jail.

“For anybody who comes to Shetland, trying to be involved in the supply of drugs, particularly cocaine and cannabis when their combined value comes to nearly £120,000, it would need to be an exceptional case for anything other than a custodial disposal to be considered appropriate,” he said.

“For that reason, I’m not prepared to continue bail.”

The two men were led out of the court toom in handcuffs.

They will return for sentencing on 20th November, when the court will also consider a motion for forfeiture under the proceeds of crime.