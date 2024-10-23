Topless drunk ‘fancied himself as a hardman’ and challenged bar full of people to a fight

A topless drunk who challenged a bar full of people to a fight and then refused to leave has been fined £800.

Edward McEveny, 35, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

The court heard McEveny had been in the Mid Brae Inn at around 10pm on 7th April when he began behaving aggressively.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said: “To put it bluntly, he fancied himself as a bit of a hardman.”

“He removed his shirt and behaved in a generally aggressive manner, shouting ‘do you want a fight?’ and puffing out his chest.”

The court heard McEveny, of Uphall, West Lothian, was repeatedly asked to leave by bar staff but refused to do so.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused jumped on a bar stool and then on top of a pool table and would not come down.

Eventually he was escorted from the premises, the court heard.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had “way too much to drink” but had not touched a drop since.

He said McEveny had also apologised to the publican.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined McEveny £800.

“I don’t know who you thought you were impressing but you are certainly not impressing me with that behaviour,” he said.