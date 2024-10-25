In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 25th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Christmas chaos on the cards at Royal Mail.
- Oyster farm strikes it lucky in London deal.
- Drugs couriers caught with drugs worth a six-figure sum.
- EXCLUSIVE: Gilbert Bain sees 72 missed appointments per week.
- Heartbroken campaigner calls for more misscarriage rooms.
- Businessman opens seventh venture in eight years at airport.
- Work progresses on Pilot Us at Hay’s dock.
- Manuscript returns to Papa Stour.
- SPORTS: Pictures and reports of records falling at deadlift and strongman championships.
