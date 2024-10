A 55-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting her partner.

Donna Flett denied assault when she appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Flett, from Sandveien in the town, was released on bail with the condition she must not approach her partner or attend her address.

She is alleged to have repeatedly struck her partner on the head in the early hours of this morning.

Flett will face trial on 19th December.