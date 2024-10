A jewellers with almost 60 years’ history has gone up for sale.

JG Rae’s in Lerwick’s Commercial Street has been advertised for sale, with offers over £350,843.

Its listing on the Andersen Strathern website describes it as an “exciting opportunity” to purchase a well-established jewellers in the “heart of Lerwick’s busiest shopping hubs”.

It first opened in 1965 and offers a wider range of jewellery.