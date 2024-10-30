Rigger threatened to rape police officer’s wife and daughter

A 20-year-old rigger who threatened to rape a police officer’s wife and daughter has been told to “face up to what he has done” and return to Shetland for sentencing.

Charlie Forsyth was unable to attend Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) because he was working in Senegal earning £330 a day.

But after the court heard about his “lengthy and sustained” course of threatening behaviour, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank demanded that he return for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said it began just after 7pm on 27th August when police received reports of two men having a “violent disagreement” in the street in town.

Officers attended and, noticing Forsyth matched the description of one of the men, asked to speak to him.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused became “instantly aggressive” and started shouting, swearing and went to headbutt one of of the officers.

Forsyth, from South Shields, was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police vehicle at which point he complained he was “feeling dizzy”.

When an officer went to assist, Forsyth tried unsuccessfully to escape.

On the journey to Lerwick Police Station he continued shouting, swearing, kicking the inside of the vehicle and spitting on the window.

After again complaining of feeling dizzy and nauseous, he was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital, where his aggressive behaviour continued.

Mr MacKenzie said officers were forced to restrain the accused, such was the extent of his aggressive behavior verbal and physical.

Even after retraining him in the hospital bed, he attempted to lash out and strike officer, and tried to kick one on the body.

His behaviour was so bad that officers had to pepper spray the accused to subdue to him while additional officers were called to help

All throughout medical staff and patients, including young children were exposed to Forsyth’s behaviour.

After calming down, he became aggressive once again afte4r being told he was being discharged.

Mr MacKenzie said he was using homophobic abuse liberally>

Back at the police station, Forsyth was placed in a anti-harm suit, which he tried to block the toilet with.

The fiscal then said he threatened to stab an officer in the neck and threatened to rape his wife and daughter.

The entire episode lasted “several hours” the court heard.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client was working in Senegal as a rigger earning £330 per day and was “anxious not to jeopardise his employment”.

Mr Allan said his client was very drunk and though he had been spiked.

He said Forsyth accepted his behavior had been an “absolute disgrace” and he wanted to apologise for what he had done.

Sheriff Cruickshank said that given the narration or events described by the Crown, he could not see a way of dealing with the matter without the preparation of criminal justice social work and restriction of liberty reports.

He also said Forsyth had to “face up to what he has done” and return to Lerwick for sentencing.

Mr Allan said his client was not due to come off his eight week shift rotation until Boxing Day and asked for his attendance to be excused until then.

Sheriff Cruickshank agreed to excuse his attendance until the reports were completed.