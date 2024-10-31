News

Ferry disruption expected after new heavy vehicle guidance

Shetland Times October 31, 2024 0
Ferry disruption expected after new heavy vehicle guidance
MV Bigga and MV Geira on Bluemull Sound. Photo: SIC

Vehicles over 3.5 tonnes now need to be secured at all times while travelling on council ferries, the SIC announced.

This comes following an investigation was launched into an incident where a concrete mixer overturned on the Unst ferry.

A car was crushed and a person treated for shock after a mixer overturned and crushed a car on the deck of the Bigga on Bluemull Sound last month.

Now, Shetland Islands Council has been told by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, that all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes must be secured on the deck of vessels, irrespective of weather and tidal conditions.

Previously, the master of the vessel could apply a discretion based on the type of vehicle and the conditions on the day. Under this new direction, this discretion can no longer be applied on this route.

The SIC has been told to implement this new guidance with immediate effect.

Other inter-island ferry routes, including Fetlar, remain unaffected, and existing arrangements can continue.

Council staff  are currently working to assess the implications of this change and how best to minimise the disruption to ferry services. 

The effect of this new direction is that there will be some ongoing disruption to ferry services on Bluemull Sound while longer term arrangements are formulated and agreed.

In a statement the council said: “It is inevitable that this will impact on ferry timetables, with extra time needed for larger vehicles to be lashed. Lashings will also reduce available deck space for other vehicles travelling at the same time.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.