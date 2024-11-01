In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 1st November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Investigation launched into Viking turbine damage.
- Schoolboy wins national accordion competition.
- Latest Up-Helly-A’ committee member elected.
- Sex offender jailed for 35 months.
- New police area commander speaks to The Shetland Times.
- Ghost hunter to resurrect paranormal television show in the isles.
- Reaction to budget as questions remain over Fair Isle ferry funding.
- New consultation on large energy project applications.
- Read our Shetland Food and Drink feature.
- Youth Voice makes a return.
- SPORT: Report and pictures from Shetland men’s volleyball victory.
