Researcher featured as ‘one to watch’ on list of inspirational young women ‘excelling in their fields’ 

Shannon Boston.,

A researcher with Shetland’s first youth-led charity has been featured on a list of “inspiring and tenacious” young women who are creating change in their communities.

Shannon Boston has been identified as “one to watch” on this year’s “30 Under 30” list compiled by the Young Women’s Movement.

The list aims to celebrate the impact made by young women and girls in Scotland across a diverse range of experiences.

Ms Boston works for Open, Shetland’s first youth-led and youth-governed charity, as a researcher.

Her work has included collaborating with young people to advocate for youth spaces and a research project to understand and address underage drug and alcohol misuse in Shetland.

Her biography for the 30 Under 30 list describes her a “strong advocate for learning by doing” and says she has helped to empower young people.

It says she seeks to create “transformational change” to benefit young people.

Her first project involved seeking young people’s views on what they would want from a youth space in Lerwick, which had previously been lacking.

Last year she completed a project looking at Shetland’s alcohol and drug culture, and how it affects young people.

Ms Boston is also a volunteer for Who Cares? Scotland, raising awareness about care experience and fighting the stigma around care.

She has since had creative pieces published in several books.

The Young Women’s Movement chief executive Jenni Snell said: “It’s a privilege to celebrate these inspiring and tenacious young women and girls, who are creating change in their communities, lives and across society in myriad ways.

“We know that this is a particularly challenging time for young women and girls in Scotland, as they are disproportionately affected by poor access to healthcare, the cost-of-living crisis, and a rise in misogynistic rhetoric.

“Reading this year’s nominations for 30 Under 30 and seeing the impact that young women and girls are having despite this was a moving experience, and we are delighted to celebrate their successes and courage for the ninth year.’