Man could lose licence after driving his girlfriend’s car when she was locked up at court

A 30-year-old man could lose his licence after driving his girlfriend’s’ car without insurance when she was locked up.

Haseeb Choudhary admitted driving the car on 22nd February, following his trial for two separate motoring offences, relating to a crash in Aith in July 2023.

That trial collapsed when two witnesses told the court Choudhary had not been driving at the time of the crash, contrary to what they previously told police.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was so displeased by the witnesses – one of whom was Choudhary’s then girlfriend – that he sent them to the cells overnight and warned them they could be facing perjury charges.

While the witnesses were led down to the cells, Choudhary walked free from court.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Choudhary decided to move his girlfriend’s car, thinking he was covered to drive it – but that proved not to be the case.

Mr MacKenzie said Choudhary was no longer in Shetland and lived with his mother in Dudley. He was not present for the hearing,

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was about to impose six penalty points on Choudhary’s licence when he noticed he already had 12 points.

The sheriff said it meant Choudhary would lose his licence through “totting up” procedures.

He therefore deferred sentencing so Choudhary could be given advice.