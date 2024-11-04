Lerwick Lifeboat reunion to bring together volunteers and crew from throughout the ages

RNLI Lerwick is holding a reunion. Photo: Leith family collection and RNLI Lerwick

Former crew and volunteers connected to Lerwick Lifeboat Station are invited to a reunion event, as part of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Participants will be invited to share memories and experiences, either as lifeboat crew or as a volunteer in any capacity.

The celebration will take place at the Masonic Hall on Church Road, Lerwick, on Sunday, 17th November, from 2pm with a formal welcome at 3pm.

Close relatives are invited too, recognising the vital support families have provided over the years and the connections they may also have had with the station.

Anyone who may have any old photographs, particularly of crew or volunteers, or other memorabilia is welcome to bring them along.

Branch chairman John Webster said: “2024 has been a memorable year for the RNLI and we’re keen to bring together all those who have had a connection to the Lerwick Lifeboat Station.

“We know there have been many friendships made and memories created over the years.

“With this reunion event, we’d like to celebrate and thank everyone for their contribution, whatever role they may have had.

“The RNLI has evolved over the years with new boats and new technology but our purpose remains the same as it was 200 years ago – to save lives at sea.”

A lifeboat has been stationed in Lerwick since July 1930 – firstly the 51ft Barnett-class lifeboat RNLB Lady Jane and Martha Ryland until 1958, when the lifeboat RNLB Claude Cecil Staniforth then took up service for 20 years.

In 1978, she was replaced by the ‘Arun-class’ lifeboat RNLB Soldian, before the arrival in 1997 of the current Severn-class all-weather lifeboat RNLB Michael and Jane Vernon.

The RNLI was founded on 4th March, 1824, following the vision of Sir William Hillary, who had witnessed many shipwrecks in the Isle of Man, for a service dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Events have taken place across UK and Ireland this year to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The charity now operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including RNLI Lerwick and RNLI Aith in Shetland.

Hot drinks and snacks will be provided at the reunion, and attendance is free, although donations to the RNLI are welcome.