WATCH: Otter film to air on National Geographic

An emotionally powerful film showcasing the relationship between a man and an otter is getting its UK premiere this month.

Billy and Molly: an otter love story will air on National Geographic on Friday, 15th November.

The production highlights the story of a wild otter in need of help when it washes up on a jetty.

Billy Mail, his wife Susan, and their devoted sheepdog Jade find themselves with a unique new member of their family.

When Molly first arrives at the Mail residence, Billy and Susan take it upon themselves to care for the ill otter, providing Billy with a new sense of purpose.

It comes after the film won three awards at the Wildscreen Panda Awards last month.