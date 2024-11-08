In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 8th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Isles denies permanent driving test examiner
• EXCLUSIVE: Fears raised as obesity and malnutrition figures soar
• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay skipper reflects on almost six and a half decades at sea
• Unst man reports from Gaza
• Frustration expressed over US election result
• SPORT: Island Games preparations get under way
