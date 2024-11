Photo: Brian Gray

A massive night in the Shetland sporting calendar was celebrated last night (Friday).

Sportsperson of the year was Andrew Goodlad, with young sportsperson going to Danielle Witt.

Team of the year was Shetland men’s rugby, with young team being Lerwick Rangers U14s.

Volunteer of the year was Babs Ross.

Coach of the year was Brian Chittick and Neil Murray.

The inclusivity award went to Delting Football Club.

Lifetime endeavour award was won by Dougie Grant.