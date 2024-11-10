Lerwick Brewery unveils ambitious national targets

Lerwick Brewery's head brewer Jonny Sandison.

Lerwick Brewery plans to increase its mainland UK sales by 500 per cent within the next three years.

The ambitious growth strategy will see the craft brewery launch a robust marketing campaign and seek prominent listings in major UK supermarkets, capitalising on a burgeoning interest in Shetland and its unique craft beers.

Despite operating in a crowded craft beer market that was “badly impacted” by successive pandemic lockdowns, the company is “confident” it will be able to reach £1million in sales by 2027.

The brewery has celebrated a rise in its visitors – with brewery tour attendance doubling in the past year.

Head brewer Jonny Sandison said. “The success we have achieved so far has been pleasing, but we feel we are only scratching the surface.

“We make high quality beers and so and we were always confident that they would find a market.”

