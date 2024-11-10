Tributes paid for Remembrance Sunday

Tributes were paid in Lerwick to those who died in the First and Second World War. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Tributes were paid to those who died in the First and Second World War at this morning’s Remembrance Sunday event in Lerwick.

Lord lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart and SIC convenor Andrea Manson led the laying of the wreaths at the County War Memorial.

This year marked 100 years since the memorial was unveiled in January 1924.

The memorial includes the names of 624 men who died in the First World War as well as 359 men who died in the Second World War.