News

Tributes paid for Remembrance Sunday

Chloe Irvine November 10, 2024
Tributes paid for Remembrance Sunday
Tributes were paid in Lerwick to those who died in the First and Second World War. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Tributes were paid to those who died in the First and Second World War at this morning’s Remembrance Sunday event in Lerwick.

Lord lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart and SIC convenor Andrea Manson led the laying of the wreaths at the County War Memorial.

This year marked 100 years since the memorial was unveiled in January 1924.

The memorial includes the names of 624 men who died in the First World War as well as 359 men who died in the Second World War.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.