Airport passengers gain access to quiet room 

Stephanie Bain, team leader of Ability Shetland, Susan Mail, airport services manager at Sumburgh Airport and Marie Pottinger, chairwoman of Shetland SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity), who are members of the Accessibility Group. Photo: Brian Gray

Passengers travelling through Sumburgh Airport can now take advantage of a new quiet space, called the West Voe Quiet Room.

Located in the departure lounge, the room is the result of a collaboration between the airport team and members of the Airport Accessibility Group (AAG).

The room was named after the West Voe beach as it sits close to the airport and features as a print on one of the walls of the room.

Shetland Sands chairwoman Marie Pottinger said the room would provide privacy to those experiencing baby loss.

“If a parent who is travelling to Aberdeen regarding the loss of their baby is required to travel on a commercial flight rather than Air Ambulance, this room will allow them to have space and privacy from the public before boarding,” she said.

Ability Shetland team manager Stephanie Bain said the room would also prove beneficial to those who experience sensory overload.

“This room is a really important addition to the airport, for residents and visitors alike to Shetland as airports can be quite overwhelming for some people with loud noises, bright lights, and bustling crowds.

“By providing this dedicated space, Sumburgh Airport are promoting inclusivity and supporting disabled individuals and their carers to travel more comfortably and confidently so we are very welcoming of this addition by HIAL.”