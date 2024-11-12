News

Airport passengers gain access to quiet room 

November 12, 2024 0
Airport passengers gain access to quiet room 
Stephanie Bain, team leader of Ability Shetland, Susan Mail, airport services manager at Sumburgh Airport and Marie Pottinger, chairwoman of Shetland SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity), who are members of the Accessibility Group. Photo: Brian Gray

Passengers travelling through Sumburgh Airport can now take advantage of a new quiet space, called the West Voe Quiet Room.

Located in the departure lounge, the room is the result of a collaboration between the airport team and members of the Airport Accessibility Group (AAG). 

The room was named after the West Voe beach as it sits close to the airport and  features as a print on one of the walls of the room.

Shetland Sands chairwoman Marie Pottinger said the room would provide privacy to those experiencing baby loss.

“If a parent who is travelling to Aberdeen regarding the loss of their baby is required to travel on a commercial flight rather than Air Ambulance, this room will allow them to have space and privacy from the public before boarding,” she said.

Ability Shetland team manager Stephanie Bain said the room would also prove beneficial to those who experience sensory overload.

“This room is a really important addition to the airport, for residents and visitors alike to Shetland as airports can be quite overwhelming for some people with loud noises, bright lights, and bustling crowds.

“By providing this dedicated space, Sumburgh Airport are promoting inclusivity and supporting disabled individuals and their carers to travel more comfortably and confidently so we are very welcoming of this addition by HIAL.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.