Council leader wins top award
Council leader Emma Macdonald has won the Cllr Awards Scotland Leader of the Year.
Mrs Macdonald was one of 44 councillors who were nominated to be at the event in the Edinburgh City Chambers last night (Thursday).
Council leader Emma Macdonald has won the Cllr Awards Scotland Leader of the Year.
Mrs Macdonald was one of 44 councillors who were nominated to be at the event in the Edinburgh City Chambers last night (Thursday).
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment