POLL: Have you seen a dentist in the last year?

Dental care in the isles was thrown into turmoil this week when a major practice announced it was de-registering NHS patients.

The decision by the Lerwick Dental Practice was met with shock, anger and dismay, some branding it “sickening” and a “disgrace”.

The health board revealed it had been under pressure, working at almost 50 per cent less capacity compared to pre-Covid workforce levels. However, 70 per cent of the population was registered with the service.

