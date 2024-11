Whalsay ferry Hendra is among the services that have finished for the night.

Some inter-island ferries have stopped for the night due to high winds.

Sailings on the Yell Sound, Whalsay and Skerries have already ended, with the last trip on the Bluemull Sound due to return at 9.10pm.

The Met Office has forecast a blustery night with winds as high as 69mph.

However, the Bressay ferry is currently running to schedule.