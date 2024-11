Photo: Richard Ashbee.

Stormy weather has brewed chaos for many in the last few days, with travel disrupted on both inter-island and NorthLink ferries.

Photographer Richard Ashbee however, managed to capture the beauty of the conditions at St Ninian’s Isle yesterday (Saturday) regardless of the harsh weather.

Photo: Richard Ashbee

Have you snapped any wonderful pictures over the weekend? Please send them to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.