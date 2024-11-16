NorthLink warns passengers of disruption

Passengers can expect delays of up to two hours to arrivals on board both NorthLink ferries tomorrow (Sunday).

Adverse weather has forced the operator to warn customers of the longer sailings before arriving at the terminals in both Lerwick and Aberdeen.

Both the northbound and southbound journeys are believed to be affected by conditions, with a 90 per cent chance of rain and winds as high as 53 mph overnight.

The southbound Hjlatland will depart the town as scheduled at 7pm tonight, with the northbound Hrossey expected to leave the Granite City at 5pm.