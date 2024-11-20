Drug couriers behind bars as their partners give birth

The pair were stopped at the Lerwick ferry terminal.

Two drug couriers have been handed lengthy prison sentences leaving their partners to raise newborn babies alone.

Connor McNeil, 28, and Ross Bradley, 37, were locked up for 27 and 30 months respectively, for their involvement supplying drugs, following a sentencing hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told the men he wanted to punish them for their involvement in a “sizeable” drug enterprise and to send a message that such criminal activity “will not be tolerated” in Shetland.

The court previously heard heard how police stopped the pair in a car leaving the NorthLink ferry in Lerwick on 18th January after receiving intelligence they were carrying drugs.

Officers recovered two large boxes containing nearly seven kilos of cannabis, potentially worth £103,740, and 124g of cocaine, which could have realised as much as £15,000 if sold in the smallest deals.

At a hearing last month, McNeil, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis and possessing knuckledusters, while Bradley pleaded guilty to both drug charges.

Both men were remanded in custody to await sentencing.

Returning by video link for today’s hearing, defence agent Judith Reid, for McNeil, tried to argue there were “exceptional” circumstances why her client should avoid a custodial sentence.

Since McNeil had been jailed, she said his partner had given birth to their child, several weeks prematurely.Ms Reid said she had photos of the baby in a special care unit where the infant needed help to breathe and feed.

The couple also have a four-year-old son with severe autism requiring round the clock care.

Ms Reid said the partner was “distraught” and seriously concerned as to how to care for both children on her own.

“Whatever the court does to Mr McNeil today, he has learned that taking part in this enterprise was the worst decision he will ever make,” she said.

Ms Reid said her client took part in the enterprise to pay off a £1,000 debt which he accrued after losing his job as an apprentice electrician just before Christmas last year.

Having suffered a traumatic childhood with drug addicted parents and a mother who died when he was a teenager, Ms Reid said her client “panicked” that his child would face the same financial hardships as he had done.

She said it was an “extremely foolish” decision and claimed her client had been unaware of the high value of the drugs involved.

The solicitor acknowledged McNeil knew he was getting involved in an illegal activity and accepted he had not been coerced into doing so.

However, she said that when he saw the quantities involved he realised there would be more “powerful people up the chain” and repercussions if he pulled out.

Ms Reid said her client had managed to find another company with which to complete his five year apprenticeship - but only if he was spared jail.

She said McNeil had the capacity to become a “responsible tax-paying member of society” if he kept his liberty and offered a community disposal instead.

If he was jailed, however, she said his two children with special needs would be left with just one parent to care for them until he left prison unemployed and without any qualifications.

Defence agent Tommy Allan, representing Bradley of Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire. said his client had been “shocked” to learn of the value of the drugs and argued others were the ones profiting.

“It doesn’t take much figuring out to realise the people who make the real money from this enterprise are not going to be found in a car full of drugs on the boat,” he said.

Mr Allan said his client, a former army recruit with PTSD, said he had taken part in the crime because he was in debt and had been “offered the chance to make a quick buck”.

“Sadly, that turned out very badly for him,” he said.

Mr Allan said Bradley had recently married but had separated following his conviction.

He said Bradley’s partner was expecting their child in May - but the pregnancy was not going well and she would benefit from Bradley’s support.

The solicitor said Bradley had a daughter from a pervious relationship, who stayed with him and his wife, and he was concerned about the child’s upbringing should she be returned to her mother.

Mr Allan said his client had also shown genuine remorse and argued there were other sentencing options besides jail.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he had heard detailed pleas in mitigation and would take into account the personal circumstances of the accused.

But he said the mitigation did not detract from the amount of drugs the pair had tried to bring into Shetland.

He said anyone involved in the supply and importation of drugs would be “punished severely”.